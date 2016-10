A man works on a tent for NXP Semiconductors in preparation for the 2015 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) at Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada January 4, 2015. REUTERS/Steve Marcus/File Photo

A view of one of Qualcomm's many buildings in San Diego, California, July 22, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Qualcomm Inc is nearing a deal to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV for $110 per share in cash, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday.

The deal could be announced within days, although there is always a possibility of a last-minute glitch, the source said, asking not to be identified because the negotiations are confidential.

Qualcomm and NXP did not immediately respond to requests for comment. CNBC first reported that the companies were nearing a deal for $110 per share.

(Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York)