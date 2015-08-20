FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Daily News no longer up for sale, Zuckerman says
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 20, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

New York Daily News no longer up for sale, Zuckerman says

Mike Stone, Liana B. Baker

2 Min Read

Copies of the New York Daily News are displayed on a newsstand in New York's Times Square March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - The New York Daily News is no longer for sale, according to a memo sent to employees by the newspaper’s owner, Mort Zuckerman, on Thursday.

The memo from the media and property mogul said that, after meeting with several potential suitors, he had “decided to withdraw the Daily News from the market.”

Prospective bidders were being informed of the decision by financial advisers conducting the sale process, said the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

Zuckerman, who put the New York Daily News on the auction block in February, wanted $200 million for the paper, but bids came in below that amount and he will now likely have to sell it for much less, people close to the matter have said.

Reuters previously reported that, though there were high-profile bidders for the tabloid newspaper, a deal was far from certain given the Daily News’ declining readership and growing liabilities, the people had previously said.

Zuckerman said in his memo to employees that he believed in the Daily News, adding that the paper had sharpened its focus on how best to move the business forward.

Editing by Jonathan Oatis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.