U.S. crude down over $1 a barrel on weak data

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dropped more than $1 a barrel while Brent crude fell by almost the same amount on Monday after weak U.S. jobs data heightened worries about a global economy already pressured by Europe’s spiraling debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery fell to $82.12 a barrel before rebounding slightly to $82.26 as of 0059 GMT. In London, Brent for July delivery declined by 77 cents a barrel to $97.66 a barrel.