FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. crude down over $1 a barrel on weak data
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 4, 2012 / 1:11 AM / 5 years ago

U.S. crude down over $1 a barrel on weak data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures dropped more than $1 a barrel while Brent crude fell by almost the same amount on Monday after weak U.S. jobs data heightened worries about a global economy already pressured by Europe’s spiraling debt crisis.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for July delivery fell to $82.12 a barrel before rebounding slightly to $82.26 as of 0059 GMT. In London, Brent for July delivery declined by 77 cents a barrel to $97.66 a barrel.

Reporting by Meeyoung Cho; editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.