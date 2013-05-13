FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York state pension fund assets hit record high
May 13, 2013 / 3:06 PM / in 4 years

New York state pension fund assets hit record high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York, October 18, 2010. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York state’s public pension fund assets hit a record high in the last fiscal year, buoyed by strong performance in financial markets, New York state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said on Monday

New York State Common Retirement Fund had an estimated value of $160.4 billion and a 10.4 percent return on investments for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2013, the Comptroller said.

“The New York State Common Retirement Fund has reached a milestone,” DiNapoli said in a statement. “It remains well-positioned for growth as the financial markets continue to gain strength.”

Reporting by Edward Krudy; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
