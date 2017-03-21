FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
#Business News
March 21, 2017 / 12:44 AM / 5 months ago

NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.

Trading on the exchange will not resume until Tuesday, the exchange said in a statement.

Earlier, NYSE Arca said that for symbols that traded to the close, that the official closing price (OCP) would be the volume-weighted average price of all eligible last sale trades in the final five minutes of regular trading hours, "including the closing auction prints of all markets."

For symbols with no last sale eligible trades during the last five minutes of regular trading, the OCP will be the consolidated last trade during market hours.

The corrected OCPs "will be represented as .9 and .M on the Consolidated Tape," the exchange said in a statement.

It said it would not resume trading for the remainder of the trading session on Monday and that trading would resume at 4 a.m. EDT (0800 GMT).

The exchange listed the symbols and their closing prices here: bit.ly/2mOdbUM

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE.N)-owned NYSE Arca handles roughly 10 percent of daily volume in U.S. exchanges. Instruments traded on the exchange include stocks, options and exchange-traded funds.

Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Jonathan Oatis, Bernard Orr

