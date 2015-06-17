FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
NYSE cancels erroneous trades in Baxalta
#Big Story 10
June 17, 2015 / 9:16 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE cancels erroneous trades in Baxalta

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that it ruled to cancel all erroneous trades in Baxalta Inc BXLT_w.N when issued at or above $34.13 executed during a two-minute period late in the trading day.

NYSE said it made the ruling, which is not eligible for appeal, in conjunction with other UTP exchanges. The ruling refers to trades between 3:23 p.m. and 3:25 p.m. EDT.

In that time frame about 158,000 shares changed hands out of roughly 800,000 for the day, according to Reuters time and sales data.

A spokesperson had no additional comment.

Baxalta, which was previously a part of Baxter International Inc, began trading on a “when-issued” basis on Monday.

Shares of Baxalta closed down 2.7 percent at $32.05.

Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Leslie Adler

