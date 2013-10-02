FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ICE, NYSE get nod from Euronext regulators on merger
October 2, 2013 / 6:22 PM / 4 years ago

ICE, NYSE get nod from Euronext regulators on merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader works the floor at the New York Stock Exchange in New York December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - IntercontinentalExchange Inc (ICE.N) and NYSE Euronext NYX.N said on Wednesday they moved a step closer to ICE finalizing its proposed takeover of the Big Board operator after a European regulatory group said it would not object to the deal.

ICE and NYSE said they received a letter from the Chairmen’s Committee of Euronext Regulators indicating they are “not minded to object” to the proposed deal, currently valued at around $10.6 billion.

Final approvals are still needed from national authorities and regulatory bodies in each of the relevant European jurisdictions. NYSE’s Euronext unit, which the exchange operators plan to spin off once the deal is complete, includes the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approved the deal, which will give ICE control of Liffe, Europe’s second-ice.largest derivatives market, in August.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
