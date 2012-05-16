NYSE Euronext out of bidding for LME

A NYSE Euronext sign is seen over the the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, May 14, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - NYSE Euronext NYX.N is out of the race to buy the London Metal Exchange, a spokesman said on Tuesday, after its reported 800 million pound (US$1.28 billion) bid was deemed too low.

NYSE submitted a binding bid for the 135-year-old LME last week as part of the second round of the takeover process. This leaves Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK), CME Group (CME.O) and InterContinental Exchange (ICE.N) vying for the world’s largest metals marketplace.

Its bid was around 800 million pounds, the Financial Times reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter.

“We put a proposal in that we believe was a fair valuation for the business, and we wish them well,” a spokesman for the exchange told Reuters.

Reuters reported last week that NYSE and HKEx were the leading contenders to buy the exchange, which sets the global benchmark price for base metals. Analysts and industry sources have valued it at around 1 billion pounds (US$1.62 billion).

HKEx said on Monday it was confident of winning an auction to take over the LME, as it looks to China to drive new business growth in the face of declining stock market activity.

The news comes after the New York exchange’s failed $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) earlier this year.

That deal, which would have created the world’s biggest exchange, was rejected by European antitrust authorities and shelved in early February.

The company booked $16 million in costs in the first quarter related to its failed deal. It has since announced plans to create its own clearing hours for futures transactions and move away from its current provider LCH.Clearnet.

ICE and CME spokesmen declined to comment.

($1 = 0.6235 British pounds)