NYSE says new units to help return to growth

LONDON (Reuters) - NYSE Euronext NYX.N said new strategies and cost cuts should help the transatlantic exchange return to growth next year after losses in its three main business lines forced quarterly income down a fifth.

NYSE said its plan to launch a clearing house in June next year would help reduce costs and drive long-term revenue while its U.S. futures market, called NYSE Liffe U.S., is making “significant headway”.

Michael Geltzeiler, Chief Financial Officer of NYSE Euronext, said: “Ongoing strategic initiatives, combined with our cost reduction plan and lower share count from stock repurchases, should position the company for a return to earnings growth in 2013 and beyond.”

The exchange also said on Friday it had cut operating costs by $35 million, or 4 percent, in the three months to the end of June which means the group will beat its savings targets for this year.

“We made good progress in executing against our strategy to unlock the inherent value of our community,” said Duncan Niederauer, Chief Executive of NYSE Euronext.

The pledge came after the exchange booked second-quarter net income of $128 million, down from $160 million in 2011, and revenue off 9 percent to $602 million from $661 million last year.

Derivatives trading at the group fell 15 percent to $182 million, share trading dipped 8 percent to $300 million and technology revenue was slightly off at $119 million for the quarter.

“The numbers are almost exactly in line with what we were expecting. Trading and capital raising continue to be poor but this is market-wide and well known,” said Peter Lenardos, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets.

“Cost cuts and share buybacks make the achievement of full year forecasts likely.”

The exchange also said it had spent $304 million in its $552 million share repurchase program, reclaiming 11 million of its shares in the year-to-date.

NYSE, which failed in its planned $7.4 billion merger with Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) six months ago, has said it plans smaller technology deals to deliver $1 billion of tech revenues within three years.