NYSE invokes Rule 48 for market open in anticipation of volatility
#Business News
August 24, 2015 / 1:04 PM / 2 years ago

NYSE invokes Rule 48 for market open in anticipation of volatility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange invoked Rule 48 on Monday in an effort to speed up and smooth trading at the market open, as exceptionally high volatility is expected.

Futures snapshot at 8:59 a.m. EDT:

* S&P 500 e-minis ESc1 were down 76 points, or 3.85 percent, with 1,153,980 contracts changing hands.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQc1 were down 208.5 points, or 4.96 percent, in volume of 136,101 contracts.

* Dow e-minis 1YMc1 were down 666 points, or 4.04 percent, with 141,464 contracts changing hands.

