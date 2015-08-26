NYSE invokes Rule 48 for market open in anticipation of volatility

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Stock Exchange invoked Rule 48 on Wednesday in an effort to speed up and smooth trading at the market open when exceptionally high volatility is expected.

S&P e-mini futures Esc1 rose 43.75 points and were above fair value, a formula that evaluates pricing by taking into account interest rates, dividends and time to expiration on the contract. Dow Jones e-mini futures 1YMc1 gained 347 points, and Nasdaq e-mini NQc1 futures rose 107.5 points.