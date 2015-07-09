FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stock market regulator says meeting with NYSE over outage
July 9, 2015 / 8:44 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. stock market regulator says meeting with NYSE over outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Officials from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission met with top executives of the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday to learn more about what caused Wednesday’s nearly four hour trading halt on the exchange, the regulator said.

“At the direction of Chair Mary Jo White, Director of Trading and Markets Steve Luparello is meeting with senior NYSE officials today in New York to further review yesterday’s events and NYSE’s plans going forward,” a spokeswoman from the SEC said in a statement.

NYSE, which is a unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N), said earlier on Thursday that the outage was the result of a technical problem that stemmed from new software rolled out the previous evening.

Reporting by Sarah Lynch, writing by John McCrank; Editing by Bernard Orr

