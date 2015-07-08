FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SEC chair says 'closely monitoring' situation at NYSE
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 8, 2015 / 5:03 PM / 2 years ago

SEC chair says 'closely monitoring' situation at NYSE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White testifies about Wall Street reform before a Senate Banking Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington September 9, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Mary Jo White said on Wednesday the agency was in contact with the New York Stock Exchange and “closely monitoring the situation.”

The NYSE Group, which includes the New York Stock Exchange, suspended trading in all securities due to technical difficulties, the unit of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE.N) said. The stocks continue to trade through other venues while the situation is being addressed, White said in a statement.

Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.