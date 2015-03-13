Nasdaq options exchanges briefly declare 'self-help' against NYSE AMEX

Pedestrians walk past the NASDAQ MarketSite in New York's Times Square in this June 4, 2012 file photo. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Nasdaq OMX Group Inc (NDAQ.O) said on Friday that several of its operated exchanges briefly declared “self-help” against the NYSE AMEX options exchange.

Self-help, which occurs when an exchange is dealing with internal problems processing trades and needs to send orders through alternate venues, was declared by Nasdaq OMX PHLX, Nasdaq OMX BX Options and Nasdaq Options Market at about 10:46 a.m ET against the NYSE Amex.

NYSE Amex Options said in a market status alert that live orders except those classified as ‘good-til-canceled,’ would be canceled. The Nasdaq exchanges revoked the self-help declaration at around 11:14 a.m. ET.

NYSE Amex Options is one of the two U.S. options exchanges run by NYSE, the other being NYSE Arca Options.