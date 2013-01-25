NYSE CEO says does not expect regulatory objections to ICE deal

(Reuters) - NYSE Euronext does not anticipate any major objections from regulators in the United States and Europe to its proposed $8.2 billion takeover by IntercontinentalExchange Inc, NYSE Chief Executive Duncan Niederauer said on Friday.

NYSE expects the deal to close by the end of the third quarter and plans to spin off Euronext, the operator of the Paris, Amsterdam, Brussels and Lisbon stock exchanges, through an initial public offering in 2014, Niederauer told CNBC in an interview from Davos.