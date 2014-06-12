Ousted NY Times editor Abramson to teach at Harvard University

Jill Abramson, former Executive Editor of the New York Times, walks with professors to the commencement ceremony at Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, North Carolina May 19, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Miczek

BOSTON (Reuters) - Ousted New York Times executive editor Jill Abramson will teach at Harvard University in the next academic year, specializing in narrative non-fiction, the Ivy League college said on Thursday.

Abramson was fired last month by publisher Arthur Sulzberger in a shock move that triggered accusations of sexism and management shortfalls at the storied newspaper.

“Narrative non-fiction journalism is more important than ever,” said Abramson, who the university said would teach undergraduates in the fall and spring semesters. “Its traditions and how it is changing in the digital transition are fascinating areas of study.”

Abramson, who joined the Times in 1997 after a nine-year stint at the Wall Street Journal, served as the paper’s top editor for two-and-a-half years. She is a Harvard alumna.

A week after her firing, Sulzberger said he had tried to reach an “amicable” split with Abramson but had been unsuccessful.

Dean Baquet succeeded Abramson at the Times, the first African-American to hold the job. Abramson had been the first woman in the post.

Days after her firing, Abramson gave a commencement speech at Wake Forest University in North Carolina, where she told graduates: “Some of you, and now I‘m talking to anybody who has been dumped ... You know the sting of losing and not getting something you badly want. When that happens, show them what you are made of.”