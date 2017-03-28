FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Fourth body found following Oakland building fire
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 28, 2017 / 6:40 PM / 5 months ago

Fourth body found following Oakland building fire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Firefighters battle a four-alarm blaze in a three-story apartment building in Oakland, California, U.S. on March 27, 2017.Beck Diefenbach

(Reuters) - The body of a fourth victim was found on Tuesday in the rubble of an Oakland, California residential building destroyed by a fast-moving fire, the local sheriff's office said.

The unidentified remains were being brought to the coroner's office, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said on Twitter.

Authorities said on Monday that three people were killed in the blaze and a fourth person was missing.

Only one of the casualties has so far been identified, as 64-year-old Edwarn Anderson.

Firefighters rescued at least seven people from the blaze, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The newspaper said the building on San Pablo Avenue was leased by agencies running housing and social service programs.

The Chronicle, citing city records, said that numerous complaints had been lodged against the building for safety and sanitation problems.

Last December, 36 people were killed when a fire erupted at a dance party at a sprawling, two-story warehouse in Oakland known as the Ghost Ship that had been leased to an artists' collective.

It was the deadliest blaze in the United States since 100 people perished in a 2003 nightclub fire in Rhode Island.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.