Oaktree places stake in real estate group Alstria Office: sources

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. investor Oaktree (OAK.N) has reduced its stake in German real estate group Alstria Office (AOXG.DE) by placing 10.72 million shares, a stake of seven percent, with institutional investors, two people familiar with the transaction said.

The books for the placement, organized by JPMorgan (JPM.N), have been closed, the people said, adding a price of about 12.20 euros was targeted, 3.5 percent below Alstria's closing price on Wednesday.

The placement, which would see Oaktree's stake in Alstria fall to 4.9 percent, will be completed on Thursday, one of the people said.

JPMorgan declined to comment. Oaktree was not immediately available for comment.