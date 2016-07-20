FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oaktree places stake in real estate group Alstria Office: sources
July 20, 2016 / 8:20 PM / a year ago

Oaktree places stake in real estate group Alstria Office: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - U.S. investor Oaktree (OAK.N) has reduced its stake in German real estate group Alstria Office (AOXG.DE) by placing 10.72 million shares, a stake of seven percent, with institutional investors, two people familiar with the transaction said.

The books for the placement, organized by JPMorgan (JPM.N), have been closed, the people said, adding a price of about 12.20 euros was targeted, 3.5 percent below Alstria's closing price on Wednesday.

The placement, which would see Oaktree's stake in Alstria fall to 4.9 percent, will be completed on Thursday, one of the people said.

JPMorgan declined to comment. Oaktree was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Alexander Huebner; Writing by Christoph Steitz, editing by David Evans

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
