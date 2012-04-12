FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Oaktree Capital shares dip 1.1 percent in afternoon trading
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 21
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 12, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Oaktree Capital shares dip 1.1 percent in afternoon trading

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of private equity firm Oaktree Capital Group (OAK.N) recovered some of their early losses to trade about 1 percent below their initial public offering price on Thursday afternoon.

Shares of the Los Angeles-based company were trading at $42.52, 1.1 percent below the $43 level they were priced at on Wednesday - which was the low end of the expected range. The company sold less shares than anticipated. The shares had opened on Thursday at $41, nearly 5 percent off the IPO price.

Oaktree, which had $75 billion of assets under management as of the end of 2011, priced 8.84 million shares at $43, raising $380.3 million. It had intended to sell 11.3 million shares at between $43 and $46 each.

The offering valued Oaktree at around $6.5 billion.

Oaktree’s IPO is viewed by some investors as a litmus test for a public offering from Carlyle Group, which is expected to kick off its IPO roadshow next week.

Private equity firms haven’t fared well in the public markets. Blackstone Group LP (BX.N), the world’s largest private equity firm, has lost about half its market value since its IPO in 2007, before the financial crisis took hold in the U.S.

Oaktree first sold about 13 percent of itself to clients in 2004 and then sold 16 percent for net proceeds of $944.2 million to outside institutional investors in 2007 in a private placement.

Oaktree founders Howard Marks and Bruce Karsh founded Oaktree Capital Management in 1995 with four other partners, all coming from asset manager TCW Group Inc.

Marks and Karsh each had a net worth of $1.5 billion as of March 2012, according to Forbes.

Reporting By Olivia Oran; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick, Gary Hill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.