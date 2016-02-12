FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Oaktree appoints banks for planned sale of SGD Pharma: sources
February 12, 2016 / 8:10 PM / 2 years ago

Oaktree appoints banks for planned sale of SGD Pharma: sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Oaktree Capital (OAK.N) plans to sell its stake in SGD Pharma, a French company that specializes in making glass packaging for the pharmaceutical sector, and has mandated JP Morgan (JPM.N) and Lazard (LAZ.N) to drive the process, two sources close to the deal told Reuters on Friday.

Another source said that SGD Pharma could interest investment funds or companies in the industrial sector.

SGD Pharma declined to comment and an Oaktree spokesman was unavailable for comment in Paris.

Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by David Goodman

