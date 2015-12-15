Obama names new senior adviser on international economics

U.S. President Barack Obama hosts a roundtable with CEOs at the White House in Washington, in this October 19, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Tuesday he had tapped Adewale Adeyamo to be his deputy national security adviser for international economics, a position that involves coordinating U.S. participation in the annual G7 and G20 summits.

Adeyamo, who is currently director of the White House National Economic Council, will replace the outgoing deputy national security adviser, Caroline Atkinson, who has served since 2013 as the president’s senior international economic adviser.

Atkinson played a key role in the U.S. response to the global economic crisis, worked as an advocate on Obama’s trade agenda, including the Trans-Pacific Partnership, and was part of the effort to secure the international climate deal reached in Paris last week, a White House official said.

Adeyamo is a former deputy chief of staff to Treasury Secretary Jacob Lew and worked as chief of staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau from 2010 to 2011. He was Treasury’s lead negotiator on the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a trade deal reached in October among the Pacific Rim countries.