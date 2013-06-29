United States 'not threatened' by China's surge in Africa: Obama

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to South Africa's President Jacob Zuma's remarks at a joint news conference at the Union Building in Pretoria June 29, 2013. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The United States does not feel threatened by the growth of trade and investment in Africa by China and other emerging powers, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday.

“I don’t feel threatened by it. I feel it’s a good thing,” Obama told a news conference during a visit to South Africa.

He said the more countries invested in Africa the more the world’s least developed continent could be integrated into the global economy.

“I want everybody playing in Africa. The more the merrier,” Obama said.