United States 'not threatened' by China's surge in Africa: Obama

PRETORIA (Reuters) - The United States does not feel threatened by the growth of trade and investment in Africa by China and other emerging powers, U.S. President Barack Obama said on Saturday.
“I don’t feel threatened by it. I feel it’s a good thing,” Obama told a news conference during a visit to South Africa.
He said the more countries invested in Africa the more the world’s least developed continent could be integrated into the global economy.
“I want everybody playing in Africa. The more the merrier,” Obama said.
