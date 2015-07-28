FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama tells African leaders to respect presidential term limits
#World News
July 28, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Obama tells African leaders to respect presidential term limits

U.S. President Barack Obama (top L) smiles as he arrives with African Union Chairperson Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma (top 2nd R) to deliver remarks at the African Union in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that democracy in Africa was threatened when presidents did not stand aside at the end of constitutional term limits and pointed to violence in Burundi where the president has secured a third term.

“When a leader tries to change the rules in the middle of the game just to stay in office, it risks instability and strife, as we’ve seen in Burundi,” he said in the text of a speech delivered at the African Union.

Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza secured a third term in an election this month that the United States said was not credible. Other African leaders are also pushing to extend their terms beyond constitutional limits.

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Aaron Maasho; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Hugh Lawson

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.