Obama says Africa must create jobs to avoid instability, disorder -speech text

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday said Africa needed to create more jobs for its young people in order to avoid instability and disorder, adding that the United States offered “real economic partnerships” to Africa.

“We need only look to the Middle East and North Africa to see that large numbers of young people with no jobs and stifled voices can fuel instability and disorder,” Obama said, according to a text of his speech to the African Union in Ethiopia.

Obama said the United States offered Africa an economic partnership which is not simply based on building infrastructure with foreign labor or extracting Africa’s natural resources.