Ethiopia PM says agrees with US on intensifying fight against militancy

ADDIS ABABA (Reuters) - Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn said on Monday he agreed with visiting President Barack Obama on intensifying the campaign against terrorism in the region and would increase intelligence cooperation.
But he told a news conference he had “minor differences” with the United States on the speed of democratization in Ethiopia.
Hailemariam said after talks with Obama that Ethiopia was committed to working toward improving human rights and governance.
Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Alison Williams