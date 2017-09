U.S. President Barack Obama (2nd L) greets Senegalese First Lady Mariame Faye Sall (L) as Senegalese President Macky Sall greets U.S. first lady Michelle Obama (R) at the presidential palace in Dakar, Senegal June 27, 2013. REUTERS/Joe Penney

DAKAR (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court’s ruling on gay marriage as a victory for American democracy and he urged African nations to enact laws that did not discriminate on the basis of sexual orientation.