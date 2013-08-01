FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to nominate Deborah Lee James secretary of Air Force
August 1, 2013 / 11:30 PM / 4 years ago

Obama to nominate Deborah Lee James secretary of Air Force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama intends to nominate business executive Deborah Lee James as secretary of the U.S. Air Force, the White House said on Thursday.

James is president of the Technology and Engineering Sector at Science Applications International Corporation and has been an executive with the company since 2004, the White House said. She was Assistant Secretary of Defense for Reserve Affairs from 1993 to 1998.

“Deborah’s strong record of public service and leadership in the private sector makes her uniquely qualified to be my nominee for Secretary of the Air Force,” Obama said in a statement.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; editing by Jackie Frank

