#Politics
September 27, 2012 / 2:20 AM / in 5 years

Second time is the charm for Air Force One landing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves from Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, September 26, 2012. Obama is traveling to Ohio for election campaigning. REUTERS/Jason Reed

KENT, Ohio (Reuters) - The presidential jet Air Force One was forced Wednesday to abort an initial landing in Toledo, Ohio, due to fog and rain, and passengers including the president had a bumpy ride.

The plane ferrying President Barack Obama to election campaign events in Ohio took two attempts to land while those aboard were shaken by turbulence.

White House Press Secretary Jay Carney, after consulting with the plane’s crew, told journalists traveling with the president that weather was the cause.

The plane landed safely on the second attempt and there were no injuries.

Reporting By Lisa Lambert; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
