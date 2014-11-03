FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Obama swaps planes on trip after Air Force One flap problem
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 3, 2014 / 1:20 AM / 3 years ago

Obama swaps planes on trip after Air Force One flap problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

President Barack Obama boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland November 2, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

PHILADELPHIA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama and his entourage were switching to a different plane for his return trip to Washington on Sunday because of a minor flap issue with the aircraft, dubbed Air Force One, that flew them earlier in the day, a spokesman said.

“While in Philadelphia, we have transferred to a backup airplane due to a minor mechanical problem with one of the aircraft’s flaps,” White House spokesman Eric Schultz said.

“This switch to a backup C-32 will not affect our schedule.”

Any plane that carries the president maintains the name Air Force One.

Obama traveled to Connecticut earlier on Sunday for a campaign rally before flying to Pennsylvania for another campaign event ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.