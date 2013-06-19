FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Internet monitoring must have proper limits, Merkel tells Obama
#World News
June 19, 2013 / 11:05 AM / in 4 years

Internet monitoring must have proper limits, Merkel tells Obama

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama speaks next to German Chancellor Angela Merkel during a news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, June 19, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel told U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday that government monitoring of Internet communications needed to remain within proper limits.

“I made clear that although we do see the need for gathering information, the topic of proportionality is always an important one and the free democratic order is based on people feeling safe,” Merkel said at a joint news conference with Obama.

“That’s why the question of balance and proportionality is something we will continue to discuss and where we have agreed further exchange of information between the German Interior Ministry and the authorities concerned in the United States.”

Reporting by Stephen Brown and Noah Barkin, editing by Gareth Jones

