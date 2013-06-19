FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama wants to cut nuclear arms, seeks talks with Russia
#World News
June 19, 2013

Obama wants to cut nuclear arms, seeks talks with Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - President Barack Obama wants to reduce deployed nuclear weapons by up to a third and revive negotiations with Russia to “move beyond Cold War nuclear postures”, he said in a speech on Wednesday in Berlin.

“After a comprehensive review I have determined that we can ensure the security of America and our allies, and maintain a strong and credible strategic deterrent, while reducing our deployed strategic nuclear weapons by up to one third,” he said.

“I intend to seek negotiated cuts with Russia to move beyond Cold War nuclear postures,” Obama said, speaking in front of the Brandenburg Gate which once stood alongside the wall that divided communist East Berlin and the capitalist West.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Jeff Mason; Writing by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Stephen Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
