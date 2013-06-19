FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia says U.S. missile defense a big barrier to nuclear cuts
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 19, 2013 / 3:23 PM / in 4 years

Russia says U.S. missile defense a big barrier to nuclear cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - A senior Russian official said on Wednesday that the U.S. deployment of anti-missile shields was a huge hurdle to any further cuts in the offensive nuclear arsenals of the former Cold War foes, because of concerns the interceptors could shoot down Russian missiles.

“How can we take the idea of strategic nuclear weapons reductions seriously when the United States is building up its ability to intercept these ... weapons?” Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters after U.S. President Barack Obama said he would seek to negotiate cuts with Russia.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.