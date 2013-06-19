Russia says U.S. missile defense a big barrier to nuclear cuts

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - A senior Russian official said on Wednesday that the U.S. deployment of anti-missile shields was a huge hurdle to any further cuts in the offensive nuclear arsenals of the former Cold War foes, because of concerns the interceptors could shoot down Russian missiles.

“How can we take the idea of strategic nuclear weapons reductions seriously when the United States is building up its ability to intercept these ... weapons?” Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin told reporters after U.S. President Barack Obama said he would seek to negotiate cuts with Russia.