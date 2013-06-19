FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Putin criticizes U.S. over missile defenses
June 19, 2013 / 2:02 PM / in 4 years

Putin criticizes U.S. over missile defenses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Russia's President Vladimir Putin holds a news conference at the end of a G8 summit at the Lough Erne golf resort in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland June 18, 2013. REUTERS/Yves Herman

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed concern about U.S. missile defenses and high-precision weapons on Wednesday, before a speech in which Barack Obama was expected to call for nuclear arms cuts.

“High-precision conventional weapons systems are being actively developed ... States possessing such weapons strongly increase their offensive potential,” Putin said without naming any nation or mentioning the proposals which the U.S. president was expected to make in Berlin.

Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Steve Gutterman, Editing by Timothy Heritage

