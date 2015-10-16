Obama says 'some clicking' between Democratic debate, baseball

U.S. President Barack Obama reacts during a joint news conference with South Korea's President Park Geun-hye in the East Room of the White House in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Friday that he watched the Democratic debate on Tuesday night, and he said he was impressed with all the candidates, but he added that the event conflicted with the baseball playoffs on television.

“The Democratic debate was taking place at the same time as some ball games, so there was a little bit of clicking back and forth,” he said, while declining to comment on a question at a White House press conference about whether Vice President Joe Biden would enter the Democratic presidential primary campaign.