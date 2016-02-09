FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McCain: Obama budget request 'inadequate' to face security threats
#Business News
February 9, 2016 / 8:28 PM / 2 years ago

McCain: Obama budget request 'inadequate' to face security threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Senator John McCain speaks during the inauguration ceremony of the NATO Strategic Communications Centre of Excellence (StratCom COE) in Riga, Latvia, August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senator John McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, took immediate issue on Tuesday with President Barack Obama’s budget request, saying it would leave the Defense Department with at least $17 billion less than it said it needed and planned for this year.

“While the Committee will closely review the President’s defense budget request, it is already clear that this request is inadequate to address the national security threats we face and the growing demands they impose on our men and women in uniform,” McCain said in a statement.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
