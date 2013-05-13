UK's Cameron urges 'everything on table' in U.S.-EU trade talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister David Cameron on Monday said a proposed free trade agreement between the European Union and United States should cover all sectors, drawing a contrast with France, which wants to leave out sensitive cultural industries.
“To realize the huge benefits this deal could bring will take ambition and political will. That means everything on the table, even the difficult issues, and no exceptions,” Cameron said at White House news conference with President Barack Obama.
