Obama to meet business executives ahead of Central American trip

U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pray during an interfaith memorial service at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross for the victims of the Boston Marathon bombing in Boston, Massachusetts April 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will meet on Friday with a group of U.S. business executives whose companies have a major presence in Mexico and Central America, the White House said on Thursday.

Obama departs for a trip to Mexico and Costa Rica next week.

Here is the list of business leaders expected to meet with him at the White House:

John Bilbrey, chief executive, Hershey Co

Franklin Chang Díaz, president, Ad Astra Rocket Company

Andres Gluski, chief executive, AES Corp

Robert A. McDonald, chief executive, Procter & Gamble Co

Manuel Medina-Mora, co-president, Citigroup and chairman, Banamex

Luis Alberto Moreno, president, Inter-American Development Bank

J. Miles Reiter, chief executive, Driscoll’s

Mark Snell, president, Sempra Energy

David Starling, chief executive, Kansas City Southern

Patricia Woertz, chief executive, Archer Daniels Midland