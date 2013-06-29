Obama calls on feuding parties in Egypt to avoid violence

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday urged Egypt’s opposition parties and President Mohamed Mursi to renounce violence and engage in a constructive dialogue.

“Obviously we are all looking at the situation with concern,” Obama told a news conference in South Africa, commenting on clashes in Egypt which killed three people, including an American student.

He called on the parties involved to avoid violence, saying instability in Egypt could spill over into the surrounding region.

(Updates death toll to three from two)