Obama calls on feuding parties in Egypt to avoid violence
#World News
June 29, 2013 / 10:57 AM / in 4 years

Obama calls on feuding parties in Egypt to avoid violence

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Saturday urged Egypt’s opposition parties and President Mohamed Mursi to renounce violence and engage in a constructive dialogue.

“Obviously we are all looking at the situation with concern,” Obama told a news conference in South Africa, commenting on clashes in Egypt which killed three people, including an American student.

He called on the parties involved to avoid violence, saying instability in Egypt could spill over into the surrounding region.

(Updates death toll to three from two)

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Mark Felsenthal; Writing by Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Ed Stoddard

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
