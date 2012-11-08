FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
World leaders congratulate Obama on re-election
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 8, 2012 / 7:57 PM / 5 years ago

World leaders congratulate Obama on re-election

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama, his wife Michelle and their daughters Malia (3rd R) and Sasha (2nd R) return after his re-election, to the White House in Washington November 7, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke with world leaders including the Saudi King Abdullah and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who had sent messages to congratulate the president on his re-election on Tuesday, the White House said.

“The president appreciates all of these messages and looks forward to continuing to work with all of his fellow leaders to address the serious challenges we face together in the world,” the White House said on Thursday.

The president responded to some of the messages personally, by phone, the White House said.

Obama, who won a second, four-year term with a decisive victory after a tight contest against Republican challenger Mitt Romney, also spoke with Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi.

Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Francois Hollande and British Prime Minister David Cameron, also spoke with the president, the White House said.

Among the leaders in the Western Hemisphere to congratulate the Democrat on his second term were Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos.

(This story has been corrected to say world leaders sent messages, and Obama called them)

Reporting by Mark Felsenthal; Editing by Jackie Frank

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.