Obama says U.S. will defend eastern European allies

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Ukraine President-elect Petro Poroshenko in Warsaw June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama underlined U.S. commitment to its NATO allies on Wednesday, showing solidarity with eastern European nations after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

“As allies, we have a solemn duty - a binding treaty obligation - to defend your territorial integrity. And we will,” Obama said, according to the advance text of a speech in Warsaw.

“Poland will never stand alone. Estonia will never stand alone. Latvia will never stand alone. Lithuania will never stand alone. Romania will never stand alone.”