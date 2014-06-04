Obama says U.S. will defend eastern European allies

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama underlined U.S. commitment to its NATO allies on Wednesday, showing solidarity with eastern European nations after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.
“As allies, we have a solemn duty - a binding treaty obligation - to defend your territorial integrity. And we will,” Obama said, according to the advance text of a speech in Warsaw.
“Poland will never stand alone. Estonia will never stand alone. Latvia will never stand alone. Lithuania will never stand alone. Romania will never stand alone.”
