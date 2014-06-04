FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says U.S. will defend eastern European allies
June 4, 2014 / 10:25 AM / 3 years ago

Obama says U.S. will defend eastern European allies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Ukraine President-elect Petro Poroshenko in Warsaw June 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama underlined U.S. commitment to its NATO allies on Wednesday, showing solidarity with eastern European nations after Russia’s intervention in Ukraine.

“As allies, we have a solemn duty - a binding treaty obligation - to defend your territorial integrity. And we will,” Obama said, according to the advance text of a speech in Warsaw.

“Poland will never stand alone. Estonia will never stand alone. Latvia will never stand alone. Lithuania will never stand alone. Romania will never stand alone.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Roberta Rampton; Editing by John Stonestreet

