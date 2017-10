U.S. President Barack Obama speaks at a campaign event at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland, Ohio June 14, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama will meet Chinese President Hu Jintao on the sidelines of the Group of 20 meeting in Mexico next week, the White House said on Friday.

Obama will also hold bilateral meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mexican President Felipe Calderon at the Los Cabos summit, which runs Monday and Tuesday, the White House said.