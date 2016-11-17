FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Obama says would support Trump moves to improve U.S. healthcare
November 17, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 9 months ago

Obama says would support Trump moves to improve U.S. healthcare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama meets with President-elect Donald Trump (L) to discuss transition plans in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., November 10, 2016.Kevin Lamarque

BERLIN (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Thursday he would support any move by President-elect Donald Trump to improve healthcare for Amercicans.

"Trump says that he can improve the health system. I believe that if he is able to insure the same number of people - better than I am - I would support this," Obama told German television station ARD, according to a translation into German.

During the U.S. presidential campaign, Trump called for the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, to be repealed and replaced and labeled the 2010 law "a disaster." He has since said he is considering retaining parts of Obama's healthcare law.

Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Madeline Chambers

