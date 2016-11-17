FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Merkel: I will announce decision on fourth term at right time
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Politics
Republicans rebuke Trump over government shutdown threat
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2016 / 5:29 PM / 9 months ago

Merkel: I will announce decision on fourth term at right time

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she would announce at the appropriate moment whether she will run for a fourth term next year, adding "that is not today."

She was speaking during a news conference in Berlin with U.S. President Barack Obama who said he might vote for Merkel if he was German.

"Merkel has been an outstanding partner," Obama said.

Many in Germany expect Merkel to run in a general election next year in which her conservatives are expected to remain the largest bloc in parliament.

Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Joseph Nasr; Editing by Caroline Copley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.