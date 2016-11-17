Merkel: I will announce decision on fourth term at right time

BERLIN (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday she would announce at the appropriate moment whether she will run for a fourth term next year, adding "that is not today."

She was speaking during a news conference in Berlin with U.S. President Barack Obama who said he might vote for Merkel if he was German.

"Merkel has been an outstanding partner," Obama said.

Many in Germany expect Merkel to run in a general election next year in which her conservatives are expected to remain the largest bloc in parliament.