FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Obama says will come back to Germany for Oktoberfest
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
Reuters Focus
Canada weighs indirect emissions for TransCanada pipe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2016 / 5:53 PM / 9 months ago

Obama says will come back to Germany for Oktoberfest

U.S. President Barack Obama gestures during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Berlin, Germany, November 17, 2016.Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Outgoing U.S. President Barack Obama says he plans to come back to Germany at least one more time -- to visit Munich's annual beer-swigging Oktoberfest.

"It's wonderful to be back in Berlin. This is my sixth visit to Germany, it will not be my last," Obama told a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

"I have somehow continued to miss Oktoberfest so that's probably something that is better for me to do as a former president rather than as president. I'll have more fun," he said.

Around 7.5 million litres of beer are consumed each year at the Oktoberfest by locals and tourists alike, many decked out in traditional lederhosen and dirndls.

Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Andrea Shalal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.