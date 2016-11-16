Obama says will urge creditors to give Greece space for recovery

ATHENS (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would continue to urge Greece's creditors to aid the crisis-hit country and put it on a sustainable path to recovery.

"You will continue to have the core support of the United States, and at the same time I will continue to urge creditors to take the steps needed to put Greece on a path towards sustained economic recovery," he said during a speech in Athens, his last European trip before handing over the helm of the U.S. Presidency to Donald Trump in January.

"As Greece continues to implement reforms, the IMF has said that debt relief will be crucial to get Greece back to growth. They are right."

