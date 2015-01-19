U.S. worker freed from Cuba to be guest at Obama annual speech

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. aid worker whose release from a Cuban prison helped pave the way toward restoring diplomatic ties with the communist nation will be among First Lady Michelle Obama’s guests for Tuesday’s State of the Union address.

Alan Gross and his wife Judy were reunited late last year, after Pope Francis helped play a major role in securing his freedom as part of a prisoner exchange.

Obama later credited the historic exchange as the catalyst that led the U.S. to chance its stance toward Cuba, breaking a more than 50-year impasse between the two nations.

The White House on Monday announced that Gross and his wife will be among the more than 20 other guests to sit with the First Lady, Jill Biden and presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett when the president gives his annual address at the U.S. Capitol Tuesday evening.

In addition to Gross, other guests on the First Lady’s list include astronaut Scott Kelly, who will soon embark on a year-long mission to live and work at the International Space Station, and CVS Health Corp Chief Executive Larry Merlo, who made headlines in 2014 when his company became the first major pharmacy chain to stop selling tobacco in its stores.

The majority of the guest list, however, consists of many average Americans who may be struggling with employment, affordable education, illnesses or housing - areas that President Barack Obama will likely discuss in his speech as he lays out his policy objectives for 2015.

Some of the guests, such as Chelsey Davis of Tennessee, are current or former students at community colleges around the country. Davis is slated to graduate in May from Pellissippi State Community College. She met with the president earlier this month when he announced his plans for a program to make community college free for some students.

President Obama and his wife are also both inviting Americans who previously wrote to the White House about things going on in their lives. [ID: nL1N0UV2IU]

One such letter writer who will sit with the First Lady is 13-year-old Malik Bryant of Chicago’s South Side, who wrote a letter to Santa Claus saying he just wanted to be “safe.”

Another writer, Ana Zamora, is a student who qualified for relief under Obama’s immigration policy designed to help illegal immigrant children obtain a work permit and avoid deportation. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Christian Plumb)