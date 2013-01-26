Obama expresses support in call with France's Hollande

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama spoke to French President Francois Hollande by phone on Friday and expressed support for France’s military intervention in Mali, the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders emphasized the need to rapidly establish the African-led International Support Mission in Mali, as well as the importance of the Interim Government of Mali establishing a political roadmap that will lead to elections and restoration of democratic governance,” the statement said.

“President Obama and President Hollande condemned last week’s terrorist act in Algeria and affirmed their mutual commitment to countering terrorism more broadly in North Africa,” it said.

France sent troops and aircraft to its former colony two weeks ago to block a southward offensive by Islamists occupying Mali’s north.