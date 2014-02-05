FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to bring French president to Jefferson's Monticello home
February 5, 2014 / 1:00 AM / 4 years ago

Obama to bring French president to Jefferson's Monticello home

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves to reporters as he returns from a daytrip in North Carolina, to the White House in Washington, February 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will kick off the state visit of French President Francois Hollande next week with a visit to Monticello, the Virginia home of Thomas Jefferson, the third U.S. president and a one-time envoy to France.

“Monticello reflects Jefferson’s affection for the people of France, the long-standing relations between our two democracies, and the shared values we hold dear: life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the White House said in a statement.

“President Obama looks forward to sharing this piece of our shared history with President Hollande,” it said.

The two men will visit Jefferson’s house on Monday.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Cynthia Osterman

