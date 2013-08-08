FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama says wants to pass housing reform measures this year
August 8, 2013 / 9:40 AM / 4 years ago

Obama says wants to pass housing reform measures this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama waves as he returns from a birthday weekend visit at Camp David to the White House in Washington, August 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - President Barack Obama said on Wednesday he would push to have a broad package of housing reform measures passed through Congress by the end of the year.

Obama made his remarks during an interview with housing website Zillow.

The president announced a series of housing proposals on Tuesday that would include winding down mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

He said he would advocate for his proposals once lawmakers returned to Washington in September.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Sandra Maler

