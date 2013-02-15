Obama to hold White House talks with Japan's Abe on Feb 22

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for talks in Washington on February 22, the White House said on Friday.

“The president looks forward to in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Abe on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance, economic and trade issues, and deepening bilateral cooperation,” Obama’s press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.

It will be the first meeting of the two leaders since Abe led his party back to power in December. A nuclear test by North Korea on Tuesday that drew international condemnation is sure to figure prominently in their talks.