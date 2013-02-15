FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama to hold White House talks with Japan's Abe on Feb 22
February 15, 2013 / 6:02 PM / in 5 years

Obama to hold White House talks with Japan's Abe on Feb 22

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attends a lower house plenary session at the parliament in Tokyo February 5, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will host Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for talks in Washington on February 22, the White House said on Friday.

“The president looks forward to in-depth discussions with Prime Minister Abe on a range of bilateral, regional and global issues, including the U.S.-Japan Security Alliance, economic and trade issues, and deepening bilateral cooperation,” Obama’s press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.

It will be the first meeting of the two leaders since Abe led his party back to power in December. A nuclear test by North Korea on Tuesday that drew international condemnation is sure to figure prominently in their talks.

Reporting By Matt Spetalnick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
